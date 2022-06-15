Public input wanted on Henderson Interchange Project

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada and as the population continues to grow, the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for the future now.

The agency plans to upgrade the Interstate 215 and 95 (515) interchange and the area around it. It’s called the Henderson Interchange Project. The project, already years in the making, will have a potential price tag of $335 million.

NDOT wants your input before construction begins.

“NDOT and the City of Henderson partnered together to redesign the Henderson Interchange in a way that will increase safety and capacity while reducing delays,” shared Kristina Swallow, Director of NDOT in a virtual presentation.

The Henderson Interchange was constructed between 2004-2006, when Clark County had a population of approximately 1.5 million residents. With Clark County’s population increasing to more than 2.2 million, NDOT says the interchange needs to be improved to accommodate increased traffic demands and because crash rates exceed statewide averages.

Studies for the project started in 2020. A final design and construction will start in 2024.

The project is now in the phase of looking at potential environmental impacts, things like air quality and traffic noise.

Additional sound walls butting up to neighborhoods would be built, but NDOT says no homes or businesses would have to be relocated.

Both the City of Henderson and NDOT want people to come and ask questions and submit comments about the project. There’s a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday June 23, at Lifeguard Arena and a virtual presentation is online now.

