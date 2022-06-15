19-year-old shot, killed by person in passing car on US 15-501 in Durham

By Lora Lavigne

Click here for updates on this story

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — A 19-year-old died Tuesday night after he was shot by a person inside a passing car on U.S. Highway 15-501 in Durham.

Police identified the man as Jeremiah Tobias Dixon of Durham.

The shooting happened near Pickett Road around 8:30 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a car. Dixon died at the scene of the shooting.

Police said Dixon was driving northbound on U.S. 15-501 when shots were fired from another car also traveling northbound.

The road reopened by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, eight hours after the shooting occurred.

In April, Chris Stinnett was shot in a road rage incident also on 15-501 in Durham. Roughly a week later, a husband and father dodged gunfire on 15-501 at the intersection of Garrett Road while he had his two dogs with him.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.