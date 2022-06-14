North Las Vegas police looking for missing 32-year-old man

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old man last seen Monday.

Jesse J. Gonzalez was last seen June 13 at about 6:30 p.m. near Ann and Clayton in North Las Vegas.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat, glasses, a grey sweatshirt with a white undershirt and jeans. Police described Gonzalez as a light-skinned Hispanic male, standing 5′8″ and weighing about 170 lbs. He has a full goatee, brown eyes and short black hair.

NLVPD said Gonzalez suffered a diminished mental capacity after a traumatic head injury. Police said he has the mindset of a 10 year-old and doesn’t have access to his medications.

