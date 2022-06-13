Homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Monday’s court proceeding turned into a song. Over a decade of fighting has Bertha Darden and Tanya Washington arm and arm as they face what they hope is the end of a long battle to keep their homes.

“2012, 2013, here it is 2022. The same thing has been going on for 10 years. It is not right. Tell the truth and it will set you free,” said Darden.

”The city today was granted a continuance. We were prepared to make our case before the judge that there could not be an eviction because there was an unlawful taking. The city requested and was granted a continuance, which means the case will be heard sometime in the future,” said Washington.

The city created a plan to help with flooding issues in the Peoplestown neighborhood years ago. Their plans include using the land some of these houses are on to build a park and storage vault to hopefully help with the area’s flooding issues.

”The homes never should have been taken in the first place,” said Washington.

On Monday, the city told CBS46 that the mayor is hoping to resolve this issue in a way that pleases everyone involved.

”Make us whole. Leave us alone,” said Darden.

There used to be homes located in between Bertha and Tanya’s. Some families have settled with the city and others have passed away.

Now, Tanya Washington and Bertha Darden are not-so-next-door neighbors.

They are in this together now, facing whatever the future holds.

“I think the mayor is a man of his word. I am optimistic, I remain optimistic that we are going to be able to solve this in a fair, just and equitable way for us but also to create public policy to make sure this doesn’t happen to other people,” said Washington.

