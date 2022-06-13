3rd person arrested after plan to steal from apartment led to killing, police say

By Ashley Imlay

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Police arrested a third person in connection with a robbery in Salt Lake last week, during which investigators said one of the alleged robbers was shot and killed in a fight with residents.

Preston Luke Olson, 18, was arrested for investigation of aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated burglary. On Thursday, Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20, were found in Iron County and arrested for investigation of the same charges.

Police responded on Monday to the report of gunshots and found Anthony Wheatley, 19, dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at 1636 W. Briar Rose Place.

During the investigation, detectives said they “learned there was a plan between Wheatley, Mawson, Virgen and another person to beat up and steal from one or both people living inside the apartment,” police said in a statement.

Police on Sunday said Olson was also involved in that plan.

“Olson is accused of being inside the apartment and took orders from Wheatley to start looking for stuff to steal,” police said.

Mawson told police she saw one of the apartment’s residents post on Facebook about having marijuana. Police have said her ex-boyfriend also lived in the apartment, but on Sunday said they hadn’t yet fully verified the relationships of everyone involved.

Mawson then “arranged the robbery” with Wheatley, according to a police booking affidavit.

Police said Mawson connected with the resident who had posted about marijuana on Facebook, and he invited her to the apartment. But soon after the resident arrived at the apartment, Virgen, Wheatley and another man confronted the resident and a fight ensued, according to the affidavit.

Police said the men began assaulting the resident and “pistol-whipped” him.

When the other resident and his friend returned to the apartment, they heard yelling from inside. When they opened the door, a man pointed a gun at the resident, police said. The resident then “started fighting” with the gunman, according to the affidavit, and the gunman shot the resident in the chest. The resident then picked up a gun from the floor and shot the other man until he was “no longer a threat,” court documents state.

During the fight, the other resident said he was able to take a gun from one of the men and shoot him “until he felt safe,” the affidavit states.

In total, three people were shot, but Wheatley was the only one who died.

Police said the resident who shot one of the burglars “had lacerations and contusions on his body consistent with his account of events.”

Investigators found two handguns and several spent shell casings inside the apartment.

