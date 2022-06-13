14 schools will shift to e-learning Tuesday due to extreme heat

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several public schools in Minneapolis will move to distance learning on Tuesday due to a lack of air conditioning and impending extreme heat.

The forecast high in Minneapolis on Tuesday is 97, and the heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis Public Schools said 14 schools that are not fully air-conditioned will shift to e-learning: Anthony, Anwatin, Bryn Mawr, Field, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Lake Harriet Lower, Lake Harriet Upper, Longfellow, Northrup, Pratt, Roosevelt and Sheridan.

The district said cold lunches will be available for pickup at schools.

While many Minnesota students are already on summer vacation, the MPS school year was extended to June 24 after an educators’ strike in March.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.