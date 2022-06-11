K9 deputy handler shot, gunman hospitalized after chase in Lawrenceville

By Web Staff

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — A barrage of gunfire erupted after authorities say a gunman shot a Gwinnett Sheriff’s deputy K9 handler. The chaos led to an hours-long standoff Friday afternoon in Lawrenceville.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Road.

Gwinnett PD says Gwinnett Police and Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver fled hitting several patrol cars and civilian vehicles. Following the pursuit, an exchange of gunfire occurred during which a Gwinnett County Sheriff K9 Deputy handler was shot and wounded.

Officers opened fire as the shooter barricaded himself inside a vehicle in a parking lot, ending the standoff.

The K9 deputy handler is expected to make a full recovery. The shooter was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Gwinnett Police SWAT was also called out and the GBI has been requested to investigate.

