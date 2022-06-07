New dashboard shows PFAS monitoring results for Minnesota’s drinking water

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Tuesday unveiled a new interactive dashboard that shows monitoring results for what some call “forever chemicals” in community public water systems.

Minnesotans who are interested can now check out the dashboard to find out if their water system has any level of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Health officials say that the results of statewide testing show that most community water systems have either no detections of PFAS or levels that are below the level of concern.

“With this new tool, Minnesotans will be able to see for themselves whether PFAS is a concern for the health of their communities and their families,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water.”

Last year, the Minnesota Department of Health partnered with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and began a project to test for PFAS in community water systems across the state. MDH says it has completed assessment of 401 of around 900 public systems in the state.

PFAS can be found in everything from cosmetics to cookware, and they’ve been showing up in Minnesota’s air, lakes and drinking water. Scientists say that they can cause serious health problems.

