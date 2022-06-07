Asphalt tanker rollover closes I-270 Eastbound in Commerce City

By Jack Lowenstein

Click here for updates on this story

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado (KCNC) — A crash involving a hot asphalt tanker on Interstate 270 caused a large delay in Commerce City Tuesday morning.

According to CDOT, I-1270 eastbound was shut down between Vasquez Boulevard and Highway 265. South Adams Fire tweeted no one was hurt in the crash. Although there was what was said to be minor leaking due to the rollover, the crash shut down the interstate for several hours.

Traffic was being diverted from the eastbound lanes of the highway to southbound Vasquez Blvd.

According to Commerce City Police Department, speed was being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

There was a large delay in traffic due to the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Copter4 was above the scene during morning commute.

Cleanup due to the spill was a large undertaking. A private company was hired by the trucking company to scrape and even use blow torches to clean up the spill, and CDOT was using its trucks to maintain the closure.

Police were hopeful this wouldn’t impact the afternoon rush, but the interstate remained closed indefinitely as of 10:30 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.