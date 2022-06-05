Atlanta Ronald McDonald House to offer free medical services for students and families this summer

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering free primary care appointments and back-to-school physicals free of charge this summer.

The Care Mobile summer tour kicks off Wednesday, June 1 at the McDonald’s located at 3334 Clairmont Road in Atlanta.

In partnership with Atlanta-based McDonald’s franchises, the RHMC Care Mobile Summer Tour will visit 10 select local McDonald’s restaurants to bring that same level of care to students and families within their local neighborhoods.

The Care Mobile will provide asthma services, as well as pediatric primary care services, such as immunizations, ear, eye, dental screenings, asthma screenings and back-to-school physicals for kids and teens, ages four and older.

Staffed by clinicians from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, the Care Mobile fills a major gap in medical services among nearly 30 Atlanta Public Schools, according to a news release.

“Meeting patients in the communities where they live, work and play is key to improving patient outcomes and preventing ER visits,” said Beth Howell, president, and CEO, of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“We are beyond grateful to our partners at Children’s and McDonald’s for making this resource possible for metro Atlanta families during the summer months.”

