High School teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Charges allege a teacher in St. Louis County had sexual contact with a student under 17 years old.

Grant Gaumer, 37, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual contact with a student. He was a teacher at Lindbergh High School and police allege the encounter happened earlier this year.

Gaumer was a teacher at Lindbergh High School for eight years and currently lives in Glendale, police said. He was also the assistant water polo coach and the teacher liaison for the Gay-Straight Alliance group at the school. St. Louis County Police said it suspects there are additional victims due to the amount of interaction Gaumer had with students.

Gaumer is being held on $500,000 cash-only bond. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

The Lindbergh School District sent News 4 the following statement that was communicated to parents and staff Thursday:

“As a district we believe it is important to communicate openly with our families, and that is why I am writing today to provide you with information about a sensitive situation.

Today, St. Louis County Police arrested a former Lindbergh High School teacher, and district administrators were notified that the teacher has been charged with two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree and one count of Sexual Contact with a Student.

We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that a teacher may have engaged in inappropriate behavior. Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we take any allegation of staff misconduct very seriously.

When a parent concern was brought to the district in regard to potential inappropriate conduct, district administrators immediately filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services in compliance with Missouri law, and the teacher was removed from the classroom for the remainder of the school year. We have been in full cooperation with St. Louis County Police and will continue to provide any information or assistance they request.

I cannot state strongly enough that protecting the welfare of all students and providing a safe, secure learning environment is our first priority. If additional relevant information becomes available, the district and authorities will disclose these details as appropriate or permitted by law.

While we are not aware of any additional allegations, I strongly encourage anyone who may have information to contact Lindbergh’s Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Brian McKenney, at bmckenney@lindberghschools.ws or 314-729-2480, and St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529-8210.

I understand how important it is for us to communicate openly with you, and I will keep you informed if more details become available.”

