Multiple car windows smashed inside downtown parking garage

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect who smashed in the windows of several vehicles inside the Oliver Avenue parking garage early on Wednesday morning.

According to police, just before 3:30 a.m., a man was caught on video using a fire extinguisher to smash the windows of 16 different vehicles inside the garage.

While the suspect was caught smashing the windows, he made no effort to enter any of the vehicles or steal anything from inside of the vehicles.

Police were able to talk to three owners and left contact information for those they were unable to get in touch with.

A suspect has not been named and police are investigating.

