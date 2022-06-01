‘Me and my son would have been gone:’ Woman escapes deadly W. Houston apartment complex fire

By Web Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Three people have died from their injuries in an apartment complex fire in west Houston, firefighters confirm to ABC13.

The fire started at about 4 a.m. on Whittington Drive, according to officials.

Firefighters said the victims, a woman in a wheelchair and two children, believed to be between 10 and 15, were all located in the same apartment.

SkyEye video above shows a partial collapse of the second and third floors.

At about 6:20 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out some hot spots.

“It’s a blessing that I was still up because me and my son would have been gone. It was right there next to us. We would have never made it out,” said Sheonta Singleton, an apartment resident who escaped the fire.

At about 7 a.m., firefighters were searching with their flashlights as not everyone had been accounted for.

A lot of side streets are blocked as crews continue to put out the fire.

The cause is not yet known.

HFD Chief Samuel Pena gave an update on Twitter at 9:43 a.m., saying the apartment units were heavily damaged and officials were still searching for victims.

