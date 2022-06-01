Man shot nephew in fear for his safety in north Houston, police say

By Web Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man was shot to death during a fight with his uncle, who claimed he fired in fear for his safety, police said.

On Tuesday at about 6 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Terry Street in north Houston after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was declared dead on the scene, police said.

Initial information from the police is that an uncle and a nephew had some sort of fight. During that fight, the uncle shot the nephew. The uncle remained at the scene and told police he feared for his safety and shot his nephew.

An investigation is ongoing and authorities are looking to obtain surveillance video.

It’s unclear what the fight between the men was about.

