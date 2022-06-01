Bus fire closes lanes on I-91 south in Rocky Hill

By Rob Polansky

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A bus fire closed lanes on Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill Wednesday morning.

According to state police, the unoccupied bus was in the area of exit 22.

Troopers said the right two lanes were closed.

No injuries were reported.

State police asked drivers to avoid the area.

