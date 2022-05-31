University of South Alabama offers Heroes Scholarship to current military members

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The University of South Alabama has announced a new scholarship available to U.S. military members seeking their undergraduate degrees.

The Heroes Scholarship is designed to cover tuition expenses not met by the federal government’s provision to active duty personnel for tuition assistance.

“Our Heroes Scholarship will help relieve the financial burden on current members of the military who choose to earn their undergraduate degrees from the University of South Alabama,” said Dr. Andrea Kent, South’s provost and executive vice president, for a news release. “We are delighted to provide opportunities for these men and women who serve our country so selflessly.”

The pilot program allows students to enroll in online or in-person courses, providing flexibility to accommodate their schedules.

Applicants must be active members in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard and will be required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The pilot program is capped at 25 students for fall semester 2022 and 25 students for the spring semester 2023.

“We are very excited to launch our Heroes scholarship for active members of the military,” said Salvadore Liberto, interim associate vice president for enrollment services, for the news release. “These students are such an asset to USA, and we are thrilled to have the chance to make an excellent University of South Alabama education possible for another important segment of our local and regional community.”

For more information about the Heroes Scholarship, contact Enrollment Services at 251-460-6494.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.