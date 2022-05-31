Nashville’s first permanent homeless housing breaks ground

By Ryan Breslin

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Mayor John Cooper and other Nashville leaders will break ground on the city’s first permanent supportive housing center for the homeless.

The ground-breaking is happening on Tuesday morning, where the old Metro jail building was located. The last of the jail structure has come down over the last few months.

This permanent supportive housing center will offer centralized housing and supportive services for the unhoused, and many other amenities, including:

5 floors 90 residential units Office space for case workers Onsite clinic Mailroom Bicycle storage Computer room Laundry room Views of the Cumberland River

As of January 2022:

1900 people are experiencing homelessness in the city More than 600 live outdoors 500 are chronically homeless This also comes just about a month before a law goes into effect that makes it a felony to camp on public property across the state of Tennessee. The bill was passed by the legislature this session and became law, despite Governor Bill Lee not signing it.

