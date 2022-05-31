Carjackers hold mother and 8-year-old son at gun point

By Marissa Sulek

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A mother said she is still in shock after being held at gunpoint during a carjacking. It happened Saturday night in a Buena Vista apartment complex. Police say her eight-year-old son was with her.

The mother said she didn’t want to speak to News4 on camera. She said she knows the men involved are in custody, but they live close to her. She said she won’t feel comfortable telling her story until she moves.

Anyone can pull into the gated community at The Villas at Metro Center.

“The gate is never closed,” said Daundrya McAdoo, who lives at the complex. “The gate is always opened.”

McAdoo said she wasn’t shocked to hear about the carjacking in her parking lot. Metro Police say a woman parked in a spot at the Villas on Saturday night with her son in the backseat. When she got out, police say three men walked up. One of them pointed a gun at her and demanded she hands over her keys. They say she listened but begged the man to let her take her son out of the car.

We talked with the victim on the phone Tuesday. She told us they let her take her son, who was asleep but kept the gun to her head.

“I was not aware,” said McAdoo.

She also said the office at her complex never told people who live there about the incident. So we went to the office ourselves to see if they had video surveillance of what took place. When we got to the office, it was locked and closed. When we called, no one answered the phone.

“I haven’t had any issues with violence, or carjacking, or my car being stolen or anything personal toward me,” said McAdoo.

She is a single mom of three kids. She believes although she’s felt safe at the complex, it could have been her.

“I really try to be aware of my surroundings and not have my back completely towards the outside,” said McAdoo. “Like I said, anybody can come up to you when they see you aren’t paying attention to what’s behind you.”

The three men involved are in custody and charged with robbery.

The victim said she got her car back. Police say they could track it down minutes after it was stolen Saturday night.

