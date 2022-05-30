Man arrested for making threat to commit school shooting in Facebook post

By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BARNSTABLE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man is in custody after he made a threat to commit a school shooting via social media, according to police.

The Barnstable and Yarmouth police departments received multiple reports on Saturday regarding a Facebook post made by 29-year-old Justin Moreira, of Hyannis. In that post, Moreira threatened to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.

Barnstable police said Moreira was later located at his Hyannis residence and arrested without incident.

Members of the Barnstable Police Patrol Unit and Detective Division searched Moreira’s home, but did not find any firearms.

Moreira was charged with making terroristic threats and was ordered to be held without bail. Barnstable police said he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court.

This news comes less than a week after 19 students and two teachers were killed this past Tuesday in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Police in multiple Massachusetts communities stepped up security in and around school buildings following the tragedy in Texas.

Hundreds of young people gathered outside Lynn City Hall in Massachusetts on Friday as part of a demonstration honoring the victims of the Texas school shooting and calling for change.

Anyone with information about the incident involving Moreira, or who suspects any other similar incidents, are encouraged to contact their local police department to report it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.