Healing Corner highlights importance of mental health awareness

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — People in Fairhope had a unique opportunity to come out and heal on Saturday.

The McCants Family Foundation sponsored a Healing Corner. Childrens’ activities were available along with local vendors and food trucks.

The goal of the event was to help anyone who was grieving or suffering from mental fatigue.

Tierani Jackson talked about the importance of this event.

“The local community definitely need more mental health awareness. A lot of people are suffering with mental health awareness as well as mental health issues,” Johnson said.

“Post-COVID, you know, we don’t know what that looks like and then also, as far as people who have lost family members and grieving and not necessarily knowing how to deal with it, and we just wanted to bring awareness to all of that and kind of find different methods to help those people that are going through things,” she said.

The community event was educational and interactive, designed for outreach with the importance of mental awareness. It also provided an opportunity for a basic preventative medical screening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.