Friends, family of Kansas City homicide victim hold neighborhood clean-up in his honor

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Tarey Johnson was fatally shot last August at the age of 28.

Johnson’s homicide case remains unsolved.

On Saturday, his family and friends put on a neighborhood clean-up and block party they said was focused on building connections.

“Tarey Johnson was murdered here right in front of our home on August 28th, 2021,” said Myeisha Wright, his sister. “Often times, unfortunately,a lot of homicide crimes happen in blighted communities that are often left in despair and neglected. What we want to do is just say, ‘we’re here, we’ve been here.”

Their hope is to help beautify the community while giving hope to other families who have experienced loss due to violent crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.