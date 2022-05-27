Police: 4 dogs died in hot car while woman ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach

By Chelsea Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A woman has been arrested for animal cruelty after police say four dogs died in a hot car.

According to New Smyrna Beach Police, Tesia White, the 25-year-old owner from Missouri, left the four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch at a restaurant on Canal Street.

White stated that she left the air conditioning on and the windows up, and checked the dogs once during the hour she was having lunch.

However, when she returned to the car at the end of the meal, all four dogs were dead.

Police say the dogs consisted of a 4-year-old Goldendoodle, two approximately 12-week-old Goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old Boxer.

White was charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a $10,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.