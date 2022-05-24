Denver auditor calls for better oversight on DIA construction

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER (KCNC) — According to an audit from Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien, Denver International Airport needs to keep a closer watch on construction projects to avoid cost overruns and scheduling delays.

“The airport is spending billions on a new runway, gate expansion, the Great Hall, security updates, and other construction projects,” Auditor O’Brien said in a statement. “Air-tight monitoring and oversight of all construction projects is essential to keep the public’s investment on track.”

The audit looked at the oversight of the Peña Boulevard construction project, which is the main access road to DIA. The audit also found that the same concerns could be applied to all construction projects at the airport.

The auditor said that without the strong project oversight, DIA risks overpaying for construction and failing to meet project deadlines. The audit found that both the primary contractor on the Peña project, Interstate Highway Construction, and airport staff missed deadlines for invoices and contract changes, which could result in deadline extensions and payment delays. The audit also found issues with the budget and vetting contractors.

“Processing paperwork and keeping appropriate documentation is a step that’s easily overlooked but essential when it comes to keeping such large-scale projects on time and on budget,” Auditor O’Brien said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.