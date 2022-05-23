Bull bucks off rider, jumps into stands at rodeo; 5 people hurt

By KOVR Staff

REDDING, California (KOVR) — An escaped bull hurt five people after it leaped into the stands at the Redding Rodeo.

It happened during the final section of the bull riding event Friday night.

As seen in video taken of the incident, the bull bucked off its rider and then managed to jump over the fence. Several people were hit in the chaos.

Police told local media that the five people hurt suffered minor injuries, with one person being taken to the hospital.

Rodeo officials say the bull has since been taken back to his ranch.

The Redding Rodeo, considered one of the most popular in California, is in its 74th year.

