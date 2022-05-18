South SF motorcycle officer injured after hit by car in Redwood City

By Amanda del Castillo

Click here for updates on this story

REDWOOD CITY, California (KGO) — A South San Francisco motorcycle police officer is expected to survive after being hit by a car that ran a stop sign in Redwood City.

The crash happened at 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Bay Road, Tuesday.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC7 News showed the female officer coming out from behind a large truck. A blue sedan then blows through a stop sign, hitting the officer and sending her into the air.

SSFPD said the officer is stable, and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The woman has been with the department for 15 years and was in Redwood City as part of the Saturated Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P) , which involves cooperation among neighboring agencies for traffic enforcement.

In a release, SSFPD explained, “Once a month, the traffic officers deploy into selected cities to conduct enforcement in areas identified as problematic for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and school zones.”

Residents living near the intersection told ABC7 News, unfortunately, crashes here are common.

“Not surprised at all,” Christina Luce said. “When they told me that it was a motorcycle cop, I was like, wow! I would not wanna be in this intersection on a motorcycle- let alone in my car.”

The intersection is a four-way stop.

“People don’t know who got there first. So they all go whenever they wanna go,” Luce shared. “So, it’s a dangerous intersection. I hate this intersection.”

SSFPD described, “While entering the intersection, a motorist traveling southbound on Bay Road entered the intersection without complying with the posted stop sign and struck the motorcycle officer broadside.”

A witness to the crash also said the blue car did not stop, and watched as it slammed into the officer, lose control and then hit another vehicle parked at a nearby gas station.

As quickly as it all happened, witness Evan Posadas said he remembers seeing the officer on the ground and he immediately called 9-1-1.

Police say the driver remained on scene. They sustained minor injuries and are cooperating with the investigation.

Corporal Jesse Ledesma with the South San Francisco Police Department said the officer involved is expected to make a full recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.