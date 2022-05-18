Person injured after Prius crashes head-on into SUV near animal hospital

By KABC Staff

DUARTE, California (KABC) — At least one person was injured and a dog was killed after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on into another vehicle Tuesday night in Duarte.

The collision, which was captured on video, happened near the Duarte Azusa Animal Hospital in the 2700 block of Huntington Drive and was reported at around 9:21 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a red Prius appearing to go the wrong way went it collided with an Audi SUV. The force of the crash sent the Prius into a building located next to the animal hospital.

At least one person was injured, though it’s unclear if that person was the driver or the passenger. His or her injuries were described as non-life threatening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department called animal control services in regards to a dog that was found dead.

Authorities said the dog did not belong to the hospital and was possibly in one of the vehicles.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Both vehicles had extensive damage from the crash.

