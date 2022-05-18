Florida family finds 550-pound gator swimming in their pool

By Taylor Lang

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A Florida family was awakened to find a 550-pound gator chilling out in their pool Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the gator on Facebook, saying the family first heard loud noises on their lanai.

When they went out to investigate, they found the gator swimming in the pool.

Deputies said it weighed more than 550 pounds and was nearly 11 feet long.

After investigating, they found that the gator had torn through the screen of the lanai to get to the pool.

The officials gave a reminder to people that it’s important to always check for animals before you go swimming in any body of water.

