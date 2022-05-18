4 Portland Starbucks locations vote to unionize

By Stephanie Domurat

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Employees at four of Portland’s Starbucks locations have voted to unionize. This now makes seven total locations that have unionized in Oregon, with the other three in Eugene.

A representative with the union, Starbucks Workers United, said that about 300 stores across the country are voting to unionize.

We spoke with some workers who were part of the vote in Portland.

“We need people to see what’s going on and we need the community to have our backs and we want people to be riled up with us,” said Starbucks Shift Supervisor Isabelle Loverich

The lead union organizer at one Starbucks in Jantzen Beach, a location that is still waiting to vote, said they’re hoping the movement will ensure accountability from Starbucks to follow through for their baristas.

Starbucks responded to the Portland locations voting to unionize in a statement.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

