16-year-old shot 7 times in Philadelphia’s Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A 16-year-old male was shot seven times while sitting across the street from his high school in Philadelphia’s Parkside section Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.

“We know a car pulls up, it’s a Toyota Matrix, it’s black in color. It drives south on 51st (Street). As the vehicle gets closer to the male, multiple shots are fired,” said Captain John Walker, who heads the Philadelphia Police Department’s non-fatal shooting unit.

The teen was sitting on a curb outside the T-Mobile store at ParkWest Town Center at 51st Street and Columbia Avenue when he was shot.

The KIPP Philadelphia Charter School student was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Walker said police discovered the vehicle involved in the shooting was stolen during a carjacking around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning at 58th Street and Florence Avenue.

Police are still working to determine why the teen left school early and if it had anything to do with the people who shot him.

Jamal Friend happened to be driving by when he took video of police and bystanders helping to transport the victim in a police cruiser.

Another man, who did not want to be identified, said he is sick of the overwhelming citywide gun violence that also plagues his West Philadelphia neighborhood.

“It’s just sad man. The cops are worn out. West Philly cops worn out,” the man said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

