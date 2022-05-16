‘We are tired of being diminished’: Oregon Rises Above Hate holds day-long event in Old Town

By Chandler Watkins

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A day full of performances, speeches and more all in recognition of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the AANHPI community.

Oregon Rises Above Hate held the day-long event in the heart of Old Town Saturday for the second year in a row. A vigil and live music wrapped up the day at the Lan Su Chinese garden.

“I don’t think it could be any more heartwarming for me,” organizer Anne Naito-Campbell said. “To have the turnout. We’ve had thousands come down to the garden and throughout Old Town. I’m hoping it’s our re-emergence of Old Town.”

One of the main reasons Oregon Rises Above Hate put on Saturday’s event was to commit to combat a rise in anti-Asian hate over the last few years. The organization says since March 2020, over 10,000 anti-Asian hate crimes have been reported across the country.

“We are tired of being diminished, being looked upon as less than,” Naito-Campbell said. “Because we are no different than each other. Today is a call to action.”

Naito-Campbell said the event is also meant to highlight the resilience, diversity and strength of the AANHPI community.

“Staying away and being scared is not the way we were raised here,” Naito-Campbell said. “The only way we are going to get out of this, and we are going to get out of it, is if we rise above hate.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.