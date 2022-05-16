Rescuers recover missing swimmer’s body at Lake Pleasant

By KTVK KPHO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE PLEASANT, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were able to recover the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant late Sunday afternoon. Authorities were called out around 5 p.m. after someone reported a possible drowning at Sunset Ridge on the south side of the lake.

MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett says investigators believe an 18-year-old man was swimming when he went under and didn’t resurface. Later that night, search team divers were able to recover his body but officials provided no other details. The name of the victim has not been released.

It’s the fourth week of deadly accidents in the water at Lake Pleasant. Last week, a man in his 20 resurfaced near Jet Ski Point and late last month, a 20-year-old who went swimming was found 21 feet below the water’s surface on the lake.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.