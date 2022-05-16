Boy beats on Texas family’s door with whip; father arrested for firing gun

By DEBORAH GAINES, NICK STARLING

FORNEY, Texas (KTVT) — A Kaufman County family says they are still rattled after a neighborhood boy beat on their door with a whip… but the threat didn’t stop there. After a series of events that ended with gunfire the family says they just want their neighbor to take responsibility.

Carissa Nash, who was home when it happened said the knocking and sound of the whip cracking against the door was shocking. “It was terrifying,” she said.

When Nash looked on her doorbell camera she saw a neighborhood boy angrily knocking and lashing the crop against the door. “I can see he actually has a whip,” Carissa told CBS 11 News. “I swing the door open and said ‘you have to leave.'”

On the video you can hear Carissa say, “Little boy, you better get your ass up and off my porch before I call the police… beating on my door like this! I will call the police. You need to leave. Don’t you ever beat on my [expletive] door like that. Go!”

The young boy then turns and leaves.

The family says everything started after school on May 12 when their daughter and the neighborhood boy were walking home. Dezerrea Nash said it was an incident between several children. “This one particular kid was hitting the girls with a skateboard and she [his daughter] retaliated and hit him back. One of the other kids pushed him in some water, like from behind, and he fell into a puddle of water. When he got up the first person he saw was our daughter, so he assumed that she did it.”

The Nash family also claims that a scratch on their car was from the whip. Dezerrea said, “It’s a deep scratch, not something you can fill in or buff away.”

When Dezerra walked over to speak with the boy’s dad, later identified as Bryan Brunson, he says things went downhill. “He opens the door [and] I see that he has a weapon behind his back and he’s leaning up against the doorway,” Dezerra claims saying that he tried to show Brunson what happened but was told to get away.

When the discussion got heated Dezerra says Brunson fired off a shot. “His daughter was standing behind him in the doorway and she could have easily been hit by a bullet. My wife could have been hit. I could have been hit.”

It was after the gunfire when police arrived.

It was late on Saturday when Jason Johnson, the Precinct 2 Constable in Kaufman County, confirmed to CBS 11 News that Brunson had been arrested and charged with deadly conduct because of reckless discharge of a firearm. He was released after posting an unspecified bond amount.

The Nash family told CBS 11 they just want the ordeal behind them. “Hopefully he [Brunson] just takes responsibility for it and this whole situation blows over without any further consequences or anyone else getting hurt,” Dezerrea said.

According to the family, police have begun patrolling the neighborhood more frequently since the incident.

CBS 11 knocked on Brunson’s door to get a response or hear his side of the story but it appeared that no one was home at the time.

