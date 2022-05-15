Rain doesn’t stop Bigfoot Festival-goers from taking part in downtown Marion’s festivities

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — The rain did not stop Bigfoot believers from enjoying the Bigfoot Festival for the first time in two years on Saturday, May 14 in downtown Marion.

It’s expected to have a big economic impact on the city of Marion, with tens of thousands of people in attendance.

Many local businesses took part in the fun, with Bigfoot-themed drinks and treats.

One festival-goer said he attributes Bigfoot’s growing popularity to social media.

“This area has seen a lot of unusual sightings over the years, and I think in the age of the internet, people are just becoming more and more interested in this phenomenon,” said Zach Bales. “The ability for people to connect on social media is driving this phenomenon.”

Festival attendees got to enjoy acapella performances, research presentations and even a Bigfoot calling contest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.