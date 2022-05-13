Girl Scouts statue recovered after it was stolen from Las Vegas headquarters

By Cody Lee

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A statue that was stolen from outside of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters has been recovered.

Metro’s downtown area patrol investigations squad returned the statue to council headquarters Wednesday night.

The statue disappeared on Saturday, May 7, after two men came to the building and stole the artwork referred to as ‘In Grace.’ It is a symbol that’s supposed to remind girl scout members to live their life with grace.

“We like to help the community. It’s just a great reminder of that, and I’m so glad its back where it’s supposed to be,” Girl Scout Khloee said.

“We cannot say enough about the amazing investigative team at Downtown Area Command and their tireless work to recover our stolen bronze statue,” said Kimberly Trueba, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. “LVMPD demonstrates to Girl Scouts and young people throughout the valley that hard work and perseverance pays off. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the entire team of detectives are excellent role models for youth in our community.” she said.

Police said as of Thursday night no arrests had been made, but they do have strong leads.

“I can assure you the investigation is ongoing, and we will identify who took the property and is responsible for it,” LVMPD downtown area command Capt. Hector Cintron said. “We will hold them accountable.”

“It kind of symbolizing when something is taken away, you can get it back,” Girl Scout Reagan said. “And you can have help.”

