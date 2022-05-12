Deputies continue search for man accused of stabbing wife to death

By Charly Edsitty

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) — There’s an urgent search for a man who’s wanted in his wife’s murder in northeast Harris County.

Leonardo Pimental-Lopez, 27, is accused of stabbing his wife, 21-year-old Nelaine Castellano, to death at a home in the 17500 block of Holroyd near Merrylands in Atascocita on Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a photo of the wanted murder suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds.

He has slicked black hair and a tattoo on at least one arm, according to Gonzalez. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with floral designs and camo pants.

Gonzalez said the husband and wife, who are from Cuba, were staying with relatives at the time of the stabbing.

When deputies responded to the Atascocita home around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a weapons disturbance call, they found Castellano’s body in the foyer. Pimental-Lopez was nowhere to be found.

Investigators said there was a fight between the couple before the deadly stabbing, though the exact details of the disagreement are unknown.

There were six other adults and one child, a 7-year-old who belongs to the homeowners, inside the home at the time of the stabbing, deputies said. Officials said none of them were witnesses.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pimental-Lopez to contact HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

If you see the suspect, Gonzalez said not to approach him, and instead call 911.

