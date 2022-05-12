2 children robbed for puppy at gunpoint

By Kristin Pierce

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Two Milwaukee children were robbed at gunpoint for their 4-month-old puppy, Coco.

Alanna Vaughn and her little brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh are shaken up but OK.

“They was asking how old was she, what’s her name, does she bite, and I didn’t answer,” Vaughn said.

The children, 10 and 12, were walking their puppy near North 60th and West Chambers streets when someone pulled out a gun and stole her.

Milwaukee police said the armed robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The cage on their front porch has been empty since.

Their grandmother is angry someone pulled out a gun on her grandbabies.

“They pulled a gun on these little kids, innocent kids,” Katrina Chester said. “I was hysterical. It’s crazy, I mean real crazy.”

The children are pleading for whoever stole their puppy to return her.

“Can I please have my dog back?” Vaughn said.

“Please just give us our dog back,” Savangvongsavanh said.

Milwaukee police said the vehicle is described as a four-door, 2017 silver Infiniti Q50 with heavily tinted windows and stock wheels.

MPD continues to seek the dog and the unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

