Police: suspect breaks into Ritz Carlton, steals items from loss prevention

By WPVI Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A suspect broke into the Ritz Carlton hotel in Center City Philadelphia and stole various items, police say.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the hotel located at 10 South Broad Street.

Police say the male suspect entered the hotel by forcing open a basement door.

Once inside, police say the suspect went through the loss prevention office and locker room.

He fled the area after taking numerous items, police say.

Police say if you see this suspect, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

