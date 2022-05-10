Young Navy sailor killed while protecting woman

By Winnie Dortch

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Tragedy strikes on Mother’s Day. A 19-year-old Navy sailor was killed in West Allis Sunday morning, May 8. Phoenix Castanon is usually the first sibling to tell his mom “Happy Mother’s Day.” This year he didn’t get a chance to call her.

He was shot to death near 84th and Rogers around 2:40 a.m.

“He had a heart of gold, he was a protector,” Tiata Nez-Dunklin said. She is Castanon’s mother.

Protecting was what he was doing the night he was murdered.

West Allis police say Castanon was hanging out with a few friends. One of the women was harassed by a man in a car while she was walking down 84th Street. She was scared and ran to the car Castanon was sitting in at the time. He got out and approached the man. The two exchanged words. The man pulled out a gun and shot Castanon.

“I’m proud of him, that’s how we raised him, defend the weak. He’s my hero.”

Castanon is originally from Arizona. He was stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois. Castanon was at the end of his training to become a Gunner’s Mate. That goal was ripped away.

‘I’m mad at the world for being the way it is,” Nez-Dunklin said.

West Allis police say the shooter is still out there. Anyone with helpful information should call police at 414-302-8019

