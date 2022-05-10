Video shows man fighting police officer during track tournament

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A mother and son are facing charges after Gulf Shores Police say a fight broke out at the high school state track meet, with officers taking a few punches.

It happened Friday at the AHSAA State Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

The fight, which was uploaded to social media, you can see the struggle between officers and the mother and son.

According to Lieutenant Jason Woodruff with the police department those officers only had a few scratches.

Lieutenant Woodruff says it quickly got out of hand as officers tried to de-escalate the situation, with one officer eventually deploying his taser.

Police say several complaints came in about a man at the event, Devin Wilson from Hoover, being disorderly.

That’s when officers approached Wilson and things got physical.

Cell phone video of the incident shows after Wilson was tased by an officer, he gets up and takes several swings punching the officer in the face.

Lieutenant Woodruff says officers were actually holding back a lot.

“They used a lot of restraint to keep this situation from getting worse than it already was if you see it, it got pretty bad,” Woodruff said.

The cell phone video shows Wilson wasn’t the only one involved.

At one point you see Wilson’s mother ,Ykama Wilson, jumping into the fight to pull officers off her son.

She’s charged with a misdemeanor.

A third man also intervened as he jumped over officers to get to Wilson.

Lieutenant Woodruff says this situation could have ended a lot worse.

“Even though it doesn’t look like it, deescalated to a point that no other people outside of those charged are directly involved weren’t jumped into the fray,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff says Devin Wilson is facing charges of 2nd degree assault and resisting arrest.

The third gentleman who jumped in could also be facing charges, but has not been identified yet.

