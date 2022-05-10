Police save life of woman attempting suicide

By Anna Muckenfuss

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A 50-year-old woman is recovering after Saginaw Police saved her from attempting to end her life.

Police say they responded to calls around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a woman who was going to jump from the Rust Street Bridge into the Saginaw River.

Saginaw Police, State Police and the Saginaw Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police attempted to speak with the woman and convince her to come back off the ledge for 15 minutes.

Officer Bradley Holp, one of the officers who responded to the scene said the women seemed very distraught.

Holp said the woman eventually went from a standing position to a lying position, stopped speaking with police and said that she wanted to end her life.

While another officer spoke with the woman, Holp slowly approached her. He had a 100 foot rope around his waistline.

“I got about eight to 10 feet away and was able to dive right as she rolled off,” Holp said. “So as I dove towards her and she was rolling off the edge towards the water I was able to grab her right leg and hold on for dear life.”

Because of Holp, other officers on the scene were able to grab a hold of the woman’s arms and pull her to safety.

She was transported to a local hospital for psychiatric care.

“We were emotional afterwards. After seeing people take their own lives off that same bridge really hit home for me that I was able to save this woman,” Holp said.

Holp says he hopes to see the woman again after she has recovered.

