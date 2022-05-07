Constables investigate book complaint at Granbury High School

By Alexis Wainwright

Click here for updates on this story

GRANBURY, Texas (KTVT) — Hood County Constables stopped by Granbury High School on May 6 to follow up on a complaint about eight books under review for sexual content still being in the school library, Granbury ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn said.

Five of those books were removed following a review of the school library in January. The other three remained on the shelves.

Students like ninth-grader Caylynn Price said they don’t want these books removed. “It has angered a lot of students. I think it’s really wrong that they took out books on sexual education because Texas doesn’t offer sexual education in schools.”

“Right before the book ban, I was going to check out this book about trans lives because I’m non-binary and I would’ve loved to have read something personally about myself, or something that I would relate to,” she said.

In a statement to CBS 11, Superintendent Glenn said:

“Granbury ISD was made aware of an investigation into district library books from a Hood County Constable, Pct. 4 officer… resulting from a complaint outside of the district raised by a community member. Granbury ISD has not sought or requested an investigation from any law enforcement agency. Granbury ISD continues to consult with our legal counsel and cooperate with law enforcement.”

Some parents feel like things have gone too far.

“I feel like it’s a witch hunt the school engaged in, unfortunately,” Adrienne Martin said. “The books that are there have been approved to be there, and they’ve been there for years.”

“They shouldn’t be facing consequences at all, they’re humans,” another parent, Brittney Martin, said. “Mistakes are made. They’re going to see [sexual content] online, sometimes a lot worse, than what may be in this book.”

Governor Greg Abbott has weighed in on controversial books. He told the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in November, “We have a responsibility to ensure that no Texas child is exposed to pornography or obscene content while in a Texas public school,” and that those who do should face “prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.