Man sentenced to life in prison for brutal 2018 murder of roommate
By Elisa Navarro
Click here for updates on this story
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Farmersville man convicted of brutally murdering his roommate in 2018 will spend the rest of his life in prison.
A judge sentenced 28-year-old Alexander Shinn to life in prison Thursday morning.
Shinn beat 25-year-old Brian Garza with a metal bar while he slept on their couch in December 2018, investigators said. A rancher discovered the Garza’s body in an orchard in Strathmore.
Shinn confessed to the murder after Garza’s body was discovered.
Detectives later found evidence, including a two-and-a-half-foot metal bar believed to be the murder weapon, at Shinn and Garza’s home in Farmersville.
Shinn was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances in February.
He will be eligible for parole in 26 years.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments