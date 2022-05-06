Families evacuated from Thursday morning flooding return to find damage inside homes

By Emma Claybrook

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Fayetteville police said at least 10 people were pulled from their apartments after floodwaters rose Thursday morning.

Crews used boats to safely transport people from their front doors to higher grounds after storms brought flash flooding to Fayetteville.

“I was laying in bed with my baby and woke up and the whole place was flooded from one end to the next,” Darryl Danie told 40/29 News.

Danie, his partner, and his seven-month-old daughter could not evacuate from their apartment because rescue teams told them the current from the floodwaters was too strong.

“They were like, you would be better off staying in the apartment instead of trying to carry her through all that garbage, so we stayed in the apartment until it subsided and now we are just trying to clean it up,” Danie said.

People who were rescued stayed at a gas station down the road until they were able to return home.

“It started downpouring real hard and then all the sudden the ditches and everything started rising,” Jeremy Reddn said. “I walked out but my wife and them had to get out in a boat because they didn’t want to leave anybody behind.”

