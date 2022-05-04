Woman says tornado went right over her

By Adam Roberts

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE, Oklahoma (KHBS, KHOG) — “I know we’ve had damage but it could’ve been so much worse than it actually was,” Loretta Turner said. “The good lord was taking care of us.”

40/29 has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Le Flore County, Oklahoma Monday afternoon.

The tornado was observed on the ground in Monroe at about 5:30 p.m.

Loretta Turner showed 40/29 News the damage, a large tree knocked over onto a truck and a mobile home as well as broken windows feet away in another home where she and her family were taking cover.

“I’ve lived and seen tornadoes go through the mountain there several times and it wasn’t just straight wind. It was a tornado.” Turner said.

Monroe is in far eastern Oklahoma, about five miles from the Arkansas border. It’s about 10 miles southeast of Poteau.

The storm damaged homes in and around Monroe, Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told 40/29 News.

There were also reports of damage near Monroe School.

Derryberrry said a car hydroplaned near or at Long Lake Resort.

There were reports of trees down across the road.

The path of the damage stretches from Monroe east toward Poteau Mountain.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.