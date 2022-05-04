Texas EquuSearch launches operation to look for missing woman

By Shelley Childers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Texas EquuSearch launched an operation at George Bush Park to find a missing Katy woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she went out to walk her black Labrador retriever.

According to the noted nonprofit search group, 63-year-old Sherry Noppe has not been seen or heard from since about 2:20 p.m. when she left the 1800 block of Sparrows Ridge.

Noppe may be very confused and disoriented, the group said, adding that her canine is believed to be still accompanying her.

The operation has drawn support from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, which mentioned that the search is in the western portion of the sprawling park.

Noppe is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 115 pounds. Texas EquuSearch could not give an exact description of what she was last seen wearing, but home surveillance cameras may have picked her up. The constable’s office posted photos of a woman and a dark-colored dog midstride.

Anyone who has seen Noppe or her dog is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

