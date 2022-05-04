Mother, grandmother charged after child was found dead on motel room floor, police say

By Stephanie Moore

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A mother and grandmother are charged after a young child was found dead on an Asheville motel room floor Monday afternoon, according to police.

Asheville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Crowell Road around 3:10 p.m. on Monday for a welfare check.

When officers entered the room, they found a small child lying deceased on the floor, police said.

Police said the child was 3 years old.

They said Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, and Chantarica Nasha Matthews, 29, were in the room and taken into custody.

Detectives said they believe that they had been residing at the hotel intermittently for some time.

CID investigators say that the child appeared to be extremely malnourished and arrested the two females on the following charges:

First-Degree Murder Felony Child Abuse Concealment of Death Both were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking, and each has a $95,000 secured bond on the felony child abuse and concealment of death charges; no bond on the first-degree murder charge.

If you have any further information you would like to share about this case, you are asked to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

