Downtown SF residents awoken by large sideshow with hundreds of spectators

By Cornell Barnard

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — There was chaos and mayhem in San Francisco, after an early morning sideshow took over downtown streets, creating a scary real-time wake up call for hundreds of neighbors. Many say the dangerous activity must stop.

“It was insane, I was in my apartment trying to get some sleep,” said Will Decker.

Decker and hundreds of his neighbors woke up a large sideshow early Sunday morning, burning rubber across the intersection of Main and Harrison near the Bay Bridge.

“My window was completely closed last night and you could smell the rubber, brutal smell. Fireworks were going off, loud tires, a nightmare for everyone,” Decker said.

Witnesses say sideshow spectators were everywhere, many telltale skid marks were left behind.

“There are four to five hundred people, maybe more,” said Noy, a neighbor.

Others grabbed video, showing traffic backed up for blocks and blocks.

Gabby’s Market and Deli owner Sam Habash says other sideshows have happened here before.

“The city needs to do something about it they need to enforce it, start towing cars and get the police here on time, it’s not happening,” Habash said.

Witnesses say police arrived about 15 minutes after the illegal sideshow began. But in many cases, police are outnumbered.

