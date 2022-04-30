Two die after truck careens off cliff into ocean

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PESCADRO STATE BEACH, California (KPIX) — At least two people have died and a desperate search was on for possible third victim early Saturday after a truck careened off a cliff at Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound Pescadero Creek Road at an unknown speed when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 1.

The truck continued through the Pescadero State Beach parking lot, drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff and came to rest upside down partially submerged in the ocean.

Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit tweeted early Saturday morning that its crews had responded to the beach. Upon arrival, the crews found the heavily battered truck in the water at the base of the cliffs.

A male, possibly in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. A female juvenile was located inside the vehicle and also had succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the victims was not released as the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office was notifying the next of kin.

“We have received information that leads us to believe a third party may have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” CHP investigators said in a news release. “We’ll continue working with the Coast Guard in search of the possible third party. ”

The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The CHP was asking any witnesses to contact Officer Wilkinson at (650) 779-7200.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.