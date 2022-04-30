California man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen ambulance into Portland

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A California man led police on a chase in a stolen ambulance for more than 20 miles on I-5 Friday night before being arrested, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 273. When they arrived, the driver of the car that crashed started to run away. He returned and stole a Woodburn ambulance that responded.

The driver continued to be chased by police northbound on I-5 into Portland. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to assist. They said they received calls of reckless driving, including driving on sidewalks and going the wrong way on one-way streets. They looked for any potential hit-and-run victims.

Responding officers tried to pin the ambulance but the driver rammed a patrol cruiser, hit a building and continued driving.

The ambulance was again seen on I-5 south near milepost 295. The driver stopped the ambulance and tried to get into another vehicle on the highway. Troopers were able to arrest the driver, 30-year-old Noor Baheej of Winnetka, Calif. They said he showed multiple signs of impairment.

Baheej is facing several charges including DUII with a blood alcohol content of .21.

