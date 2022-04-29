Six Cuban Migrants In Federal Custody After Making Landfall On South Beach

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Six Cuban migrants are in federal custody on Friday after they made landfall on a homemade vessel on South Beach.

Photos from the scene showed a green-blue vessel with black plastic bags on the inside.

It happened Friday morning, but authorities have not released details on how they are doing.

Their identities have not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.